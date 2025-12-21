If you’ve been with us for a while, you’ve probably noticed something. The stories that matter most rarely fit into a headline. They take time. Context. Perspective. And increasingly, they don’t stop at Canada’s borders.

That’s why we’re making a change.

Blendr News is becoming simply: Blendr.

This isn’t a rebrand because something wasn’t working. It’s the opposite. It’s us doubling down on what has been working—and expanding it.

The problem with modern media isn’t just bias. It’s shallowness. Everyone races to tell you what happened. Very few bother to explain why it matters, who benefits, or what comes next.

Blendr was never meant to be another headline machine. Our real value has always been perspective—connecting dots, challenging narratives, and taking stories further than the daily news cycle allows.

So here’s what’s changing:

We’re expanding beyond just “news”

We’re covering Canadian and global issues that directly affect Canadians

We’re focusing more on long-form content—deeper conversations, deeper analysis

And we’re removing the newsletter: Fewer stories, but better ones

And here’s what’s not changing:

We’re still independent

We’re still skeptical of power

We’re still focused on Canada

We’re still not interested in telling you what to think

Some stories can’t be understood in 90 seconds. Some truths only emerge when you slow down and look at the bigger picture. That’s where Blendr lives now.

If you’re looking for faster news, there are endless options.

If you’re looking for clearer thinking—welcome to the next chapter.

Thanks for being here.

Thanks for trusting us with your time.

— Jonathan & Liam, Blendr