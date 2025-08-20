Good morning, It’s Wednesday, August 20th. In today’s news, Mark Carney’s approval soars while Canada’s economy sinks, the Liberals say a foreign agent registry will arrive this fall, Big Pharma has two big wins in Canada, Poilievre regains a seat in Parliament after his victory in Alberta’s by-election, and much more.

Carney’s First 100 Days: Approval Soars While Canada’s Economy Sinks

Mark Carney has passed his first 100 days as prime minister with poll numbers most politicians would envy. Surveys from Abacus Data and Leger put his approval rating above 50 per cent, with voters seemingly ready to hand his Liberals another majority. Yet beneath the surface, almost every key economic indicator is flashing red.

The contradiction is striking. Just 36 per cent of Canadians believe the country is heading in the right direction, and with good reason. Canada is bleeding capital at a historic pace, posting its worst GDP-per-capita numbers in decades, and watching its job market hollow out. Meanwhile, the only metric on the rise is the size of government.

Capital flight is now a defining feature of Carney’s early tenure. In just four months of 2025, $84 billion left the country—roughly $30 million every hour. Investors, both foreign and domestic, are increasingly skeptical of Canada’s prospects, and many are following the path Carney himself once blazed when Brookfield shifted its head office to New York.

At the same time, the tax burden is climbing even as tax rates fall. With Ottawa eliminating the consumer carbon tax and cutting middle-class rates, the federal tax take should be lower. Instead, Ottawa is collecting 15.2 per cent of GDP, the highest in 20 years. Add in provincial and municipal taxes, and governments now consume nearly a third of national output. That imbalance speaks to a shrinking, less productive tax base.

Nowhere is Canada’s slide more obvious than in GDP per capita. Americans have grown 18 per cent more productive since 2015; Canadians just two per cent. The gap between the two countries is now the widest on record, with U.S. living standards pulling further ahead each quarter.

For ordinary Canadians, the pain is showing up in record insolvencies and rising bankruptcies. Household debt has reached $2.5 trillion, while youth unemployment is back at levels unseen in a generation. The employment rate overall has fallen to 60.9 per cent, the lowest since the 1990s outside of pandemic lockdowns. Meanwhile, one in five jobs is now in government—the highest share in three decades.

Exports, too, are collapsing under the weight of U.S. tariffs, with steel and aluminum shipments down by a third. And the housing crisis, despite promises of the “most ambitious plan since WWII,” continues to worsen as construction slows and affordability slips even further out of reach.

Carney’s personal brand remains untarnished for now. But Canadians are waking up to an uncomfortable truth: approval ratings don’t pay the bills. Source.

After Years of Delay, Liberals Say Foreign Influence Registry to Arrive This Fall

Canada’s foreign influence registry, mandated under the Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act (FITAA), is finally expected this fall—more than a year after the legislation passed. Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says candidates for the new foreign interference transparency commissioner are being vetted, with plans to consult opposition parties before Parliament resumes on Sept. 15 and launch the registry by October 13. The registry aims to publicly track individuals acting on behalf of foreign states, particularly targeting persistent threats like China, and to combat transnational repression affecting diaspora communities.

The initiative is particularly urgent given that Canada’s last three federal elections suffered from foreign interference, including efforts to manipulate voter sentiment and influence outcomes.

Despite the ‘ambitious’ goals, the rollout has faced repeated delays. Initially expected in June, the registry’s timeline has slipped multiple times, and officials describe its implementation as a “significant undertaking.” Critics—including Conservatives and human rights groups—warn that Canada has already become a playground for foreign interference and that these delays undermine both credibility and protections for vulnerable communities.

Under the FITAA, individuals found violating disclosure requirements could face serious penalties, including fines of up to $5 million or up to five years in prison, yet questions remain about whether the government can enforce these measures effectively or whether the registry risks being largely symbolic. While Anandasangaree frames the initiative as a demonstration of Canadian sovereignty and a priority for the prime minister, the repeated postponements and vague timelines fuel skepticism about whether rhetoric will translate into timely, meaningful action.

Two Big Wins for Big Pharma in Canada This Week

It’s been a banner week for the pharmaceutical industry in Canada. In the span of just a few days, Health Canada approved Pfizer’s newest COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron LP.8.1 variant and gave Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic the green light for a new use—slowing kidney decline in patients with Type 2 diabetes. Both approvals will shape health policy, corporate profits, and the way Canadians experience their healthcare system this fall and beyond.

Pfizer’s announcement on Tuesday means yet another round of COVID-19 shots will be arriving in pharmacies across the country. The updated vaccine, authorized for everyone six months and older, will roll out this fall. Provinces will set their own eligibility rules, but the underlying reality is familiar: Ottawa is leaving vaccine procurement to the provinces, and taxpayers are footing the bill—except in Alberta, where residents are now required to pre-order and pay out of pocket unless they fall into exempt categories like seniors in care homes or people with compromised immune systems.

Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk scored a major expansion of its lucrative Ozempic franchise. Already famous for its role in weight loss and blood sugar management, the drug can now officially be marketed in Canada as a treatment to reduce kidney decline in people with Type 2 diabetes. The FLOW trial, which ran across 28 countries including Canada, showed a 24% reduction in kidney failure risk among Ozempic patients. Health Canada’s approval underscores a larger trend—pharmaceutical companies are finding ways to rebrand and reauthorize existing drugs for new conditions, vastly increasing their market share and long-term revenue streams.

On the surface, both announcements look like wins for public health. But they’re also huge victories for Big Pharma’s bottom line. Pfizer and Novo Nordisk aren’t just selling treatments—they’re shaping national health policy, influencing government spending, and redefining the boundaries of what everyday Canadians are expected to pay for. It’s worth remembering who benefits the most when billion-dollar companies secure new approvals: the companies themselves. Source and Source.

Poilievre Wins Alberta Byelection, Set to Return to House of Commons

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is back in the House of Commons after winning the Battle River–Crowfoot federal byelection in Alberta on August 18 with over 80% of the vote. He thanked former MP Damien Kurek, who stepped aside to give him another chance, and shared emotional stories of supporters that inspired him to persevere after losing his longtime Ottawa-area seat in April.

In his victory speech, Poilievre outlined Conservative priorities: opposing Liberal policies on inflation, crime, immigration, cost of living, and housing while proposing solutions such as a Canadian Sovereignty Act to accelerate pipelines, mines, LNG plants, and nuclear projects, remove the industrial carbon tax, and roll back EV mandates. He also emphasized “orderly immigration” and the need to ensure citizens can afford homes and access jobs and healthcare.

While the win is largely symbolic, giving him a seat in a safe Conservative riding, it also places pressure on Poilievre to show up in Parliament and translate his high-profile victory into tangible political influence against the minority Liberal government as sessions resume in September. More

UN Reports Record 383 Aid Worker Deaths in Global Hotspots in 2024

In 2024, a record 383 aid workers were killed worldwide, up from 293 in 2023, according to the UN’s Aid Worker Security Database. Nearly half of the deaths (180+) occurred in Gaza, with Sudan reporting 60, Lebanon 20, Ethiopia and Syria 14 each, and Ukraine 13. Most victims were national staff attacked while on duty or at home.

There were 599 major attacks affecting aid workers in 2024, compared with 420 in 2023. These incidents also resulted in 308 injuries, 125 kidnappings, and 45 detentions. Violence against aid workers rose in 21 countries, with government forces and affiliates most frequently implicated.

The trend shows no sign of reversal in 2025: in the first seven-plus months, 265 aid workers have been killed and 245 major attacks recorded globally. More

Justice Department Investigates DC Police Over Allegedly Manipulated Crime Data - Since the federal takeover of DC policing, more than 460 arrests have been made, with at least six states sending National Guard or military police to assist in the crackdown. More

House Panel to Make Epstein Files Public After Redactions to Protect Victim Identities - The panel is expected to start receiving materials from the Justice Department on Friday, though it appears the public release will come some time after that. More

Venezuelan President Deploying Millions of Militia Members in Response to $50 Million US Bounty - More

Thousands Protest as Serbian President Warns of ‘Colored Revolution’ - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, referring to the demonstrators, said, ‘Soon, the citizens will be freed from this terror and evil.’ More

For context, it’s important to note that Vucic was accused of stoking protest violence by mobilizing loyalists just last week.

Trump Assures No US Boots on the Ground as Part of Ukraine Security Guarantees - More

Five Canadian Soldiers Suspended After Video Surfaces of People Giving Nazi Salutes - More

Air Canada Set to Resume Operations After Reaching Tentative Agreement With Union

Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge are resuming operations after reaching a tentative four-year agreement with CUPE, representing 10,000 flight attendants, ending the strike that began on August 16. Flights gradually restarted yesterday, with full service expected to take seven to 10 days due to aircraft and crew being out of position.

The agreement addresses unpaid work between flights, including a new boarding pay system starting at 50% of the normal hourly rate and increasing to 70% over the contract’s term. It also adjusts overall compensation to better reflect inflation and high living costs in major Canadian cities. CUPE called the deal a “transformational change” for the industry.

In addition, the government is continuing a probe into unpaid work in the airline sector to ensure compliance with the Canada Labour Code. The agreement is subject to ratification by CUPE members, during which no strike or lockout can occur. More

Canada’s Annual Inflation Rate Eases to 1.7% in July, Core Measures Stay Firm - More

US Seeks Intel Stake in Exchange for Federal Grants - ‘We should get an equity stake for our money,’ Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said. More

UK Agrees to Drop Demand for Apple to Create Backdoor Access - Apple previously halted its Advanced Data Protection feature for users in the UK after it received an order to provide a backdoor feature. More

Apparently, Outer Space is THE Place for Manufacturing Cancer Drugs

UK startup BioOrbit is developing cancer drugs designed for at-home use, aiming to reduce hospital visits, costs, and space requirements. To achieve this, the company needs microgravity conditions—only found on the International Space Station (ISS)—to produce perfectly crystallized compounds.

On Earth, gravity disrupts crystal formation, creating defects that limit shelf stability and make IV delivery necessary. In microgravity, crystals form fully and rigidly, enabling drugs to be delivered via simpler subcutaneous injections, like an EpiPen or Ozempic.

Because crystallization is slow, no Earth-based lab can replicate the ISS environment. BioOrbit plans to eventually expand to its own space station, producing drugs continuously for the at-home market. More

'Devil Comet' Contains 'Strongest Evidence Yet' that Comets Delivered Water to Earth - Water found on Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks is "virtually indistinguishable" from water found on Earth. More

Andrew Tate Files $50 Million Dollar Suits Against Meta and TikTok for ‘Deplatforming’ Him

Andrew Tate, facing rape and sex-trafficking charges in Romania and the UK and a criminal probe in the US, has launched lawsuits against Meta and TikTok, seeking $50 million from each. The filings claim the deplatforming of Andrew and his brother Tristan caused “emotional distress, business interference, and misappropriation,” asserting the removals were part of a coordinated campaign to silence them.

The Tates also countersued Andrew’s ex-girlfriend, alleging her accusations of sexual assault led to lost sponsorships, canceled deals, and reputational damage. Despite a history of bans from multiple platforms—including Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook—the brothers insist their lawsuits defend “free speech” and their online businesses.

Tate has publicly committed $400 million to fight Big Tech and media outlets, framing the battle as a fight between “good vs evil” while continuing to proclaim innocence amid ongoing international legal challenges. More

Tennis Officials Refuse Calls to Cancel Davis Cup Match-Up Between Israel and Canada in Halifax - More

Shane Bieber is Headed Back to the Show - The Toronto Blue Jays announced Monday the 2020 American League Cy Young winner will make his team and season debut on Friday night against the Miami Marlins. More

‘Fake’ Justin Bieber Performs on Stage and Racks Up a $10k Bar Tab After Convincing Vegas Nightclub He Was the Real Deal - More

Wounded Warriors Canada Aims to Raise $500K with National Ride for Mental Health

Croatian Freediver Shatters Record For Longest-Held Breath After Laying Down in a Pool for 29 Minutes and 3 Seconds

On This Day in 480 BC, was the Battle of Thermopylae. In one of history’s most legendary last stands, 7,000 Greek warriors led by King Leonidas I held the narrow pass at Thermopylae for a week against a massive Persian force under Xerxes I, estimated between 120,000 and 300,000 soldiers. Their defiance became a symbol of courage against overwhelming odds.