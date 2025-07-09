Good morning, it’s Wednesday, July 9th. In today’s news, The Texas flood tragedy and how bureaucracy betrayed a nation, CBC’s war on dissent: the state broadcaster that can’t handle the truth, Canadian Armed Forces members linked to alleged terror cell, Homelessness more than doubles in Toronto since 2021, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

The Texas Flood Tragedy: How Bureaucracy Betrayed a Nation

On July 4th, as Americans celebrated Independence Day, a catastrophic flash flood ravaged central Texas, claiming over 100 lives, including at least 28 children, in one of the state’s deadliest disasters. The Guadalupe River, crushed by torrential rains, surged 26 feet in under an hour, obliterating homes, vehicles, and entire communities in Kerr County. At Camp Mystic, a summer camp along the river’s banks, young girls were among the victims, with at least 10 still missing. The devastation is unimaginable, the grief unbearable. Yet, a harsh truth emerges: this loss of life could have been largely avoided. Taxpayer-funded, cutting-edge technologies, proven to forecast such disasters with precision, sat unused, stonewalled by government bureaucracy that prioritized its own existence over human lives.

The National Weather Service (NWS), under the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is tasked with delivering timely, accurate weather forecasts to protect Americans. But on July 4th, their warnings were inadequate. Kerrville officials claimed they “couldn’t have seen it coming,” yet superior forecasting tools were available—developed, tested, and ignored. Private companies like WindBorne Systems, Google DeepMind, and Huawei have created AI-driven weather models that outperform the NWS’s outdated systems.

WindBorne’s WeatherMesh uses machine learning and real-time data from its lightweight, 2-pound weather balloons that circle the globe, analyzing jet streams and rainfall patterns with 20-30% greater accuracy. Unlike the clunky, washing-machine-sized balloons of the past, these modern tools provide live data with unmatched clarity. Google DeepMind’s GraphCast and Huawei’s Pangu-Weather, while lacking WindBorne’s balloon data, leverage other datasets with advanced AI to achieve similar precision.

It’s important to highlight that these aren’t just theoretical gains—recent forecasts prove their real-world advantage. For example, in September 2023, GraphCast accurately predicted Hurricane Lee’s landfall in Nova Scotia nine days in advance, three days earlier than traditional models, which were off by 200 kilometres. Then, in July 2024, WindBorne’s WeatherMesh accurately predicted Hurricane Beryl’s landfall near Matagorda, Texas, eight days in advance with a track error of just 100 kilometres, while traditional models had errors exceeding 250 kilometres six days out.

Shockingly, NOAA, DARPA, and the US Navy funded some of these projects through research grants. These companies approached the NWS with solutions that could save lives and cut costs, but were met with silence. Why? Adopting efficient, private-sector tools threatens the ever-increasing budgets that sustain NOAA’s bureaucratic empire. Instead of embracing progress, the NWS clung to antiquated systems, citing “procedural hurdles.” In truth, these technologies expose the agency’s inefficiencies, undermining its justification for more funding.

Using their current tools, NWS forecasts underestimated rainfall, delaying evacuation orders for Camp Mystic and other vulnerable areas. Had the AI tools been adopted, warnings could have been issued hours earlier, giving families and counsellors time to escape. Instead, the death toll continues to climb as rescuers comb through the wreckage along the Guadalupe. Neighbourhoods lie in ruins, and families gather at candlelit vigils in San Antonio’s Travis Park.

And now, predictably, the political blame game begins. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has launched an investigation—but instead of focusing on the agency that ignored this tech, he’s blaming Donald Trump’s funding cuts, while Republicans, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz, call for “better warning systems.” But all of this misses the mark and risks becoming a political football. The NWS and NOAA had access to superior tools long before any cuts—their refusal to adopt these technologies is the real problem.

The Texas floods are a tragic wake-up call. The NOAA must integrate modern technology, not just fund it for show, and Congress must reform a system that rewards inefficiency over results. Over 100 lives were lost because a self-serving bureaucracy stood in the way. The American people deserve a system that puts their safety first, not one that sacrifices them to institutional pride.

CBC’s War on Dissent: The State Broadcaster That Can’t Handle the Truth

Another journalist has walked away from the CBC—not quietly, and not without warning. In a scathing resignation letter, veteran broadcaster Travis Dhanraj said he could no longer remain at the public broadcaster “with integrity.” He accused the CBC of “performative diversity, tokenism, a system designed to elevate certain voices and diminish others.” A journalist of Caribbean heritage, Dhanraj said he was hired under the promise of being “a bold voice in journalism,” but quickly realized he was expected to promote a specific worldview. “CBC thought they were getting someone who would espouse a certain narrative,” said his lawyer, Kathryn Marshall. “They looked at his skin colour and made assumptions.”

Once inside, Dhanraj found himself blocked from booking Conservative guests, denied access to key newsmakers, and punished for questioning internal imbalances. His show was stripped of his name, his salary was cut, and his access was revoked after refusing to sign an NDA related to a tweet criticizing CBC leadership. “Fall in line or be removed,” he wrote. It wasn’t a newsroom—it was an ideological machine.

This isn’t an isolated case. At the 2023 National Citizens Inquiry, another former CBC journalist testified about how pandemic-era coverage was deliberately one-sided. Experts and doctors who challenged the official narrative were labeled as disinformation agents, regardless of their credentials. Meanwhile, pre-approved experts were elevated and framed as neutral. The journalist, who had built deep community connections, described receiving calls from vaccine-injured Canadians, parents agonizing over mandates, and students suffering from lockdown-induced depression. None of their stories were aired. “We were pushing propaganda,” she said, “not journalism.” The emotional weight of suppressing those stories, she added, took a serious toll on her mental health and sense of purpose as a journalist.

Now, data confirms what insiders have exposed.

Regina-based computer scientist Daniel Paquet used AI to analyze 460 CBC and Radio-Canada articles between March and April 2025. His findings were clear: Pierre Poilievre received overwhelmingly negative coverage, with those articles staying on the homepage far longer. Mark Carney, in contrast, enjoyed a 3:1 positive-to-negative ratio on CBC’s English platform and balanced coverage in French. Jagmeet Singh received similarly favourable treatment. Paquet’s conclusion: CBC is not reporting neutrally—it is rewarding parties that protect its funding and punishing those that threaten it.

This isn’t public broadcasting. It’s state-funded narrative enforcement.

Canadian Armed Forces Members Linked to Alleged Terror Cell—RCMP Charges Laid

This week, the RCMP announced terrorism-related charges against three Quebec men accused of planning to form an anti-government militia and forcibly seize land in the Québec City area. Among the accused are two 24-year-olds, Marc-Aurèle Chabot and Simon Angers-Audet, and 25-year-old Raphaël Lagacé. A fourth man, 33-year-old Matthew Forbes, was also arrested on weapons and explosives charges.

The RCMP alleges the group engaged in military-style training, including ambush tactics, firearms practice, survival skills, and navigation. Authorities say they conducted a “scouting operation” and were preparing to seize land as part of their anti-government plans. The most serious charge—facilitating terrorist activity—has been laid against the three younger men, while Forbes faces charges relating to weapons stockpiling.

Searches in the region reportedly uncovered 16 explosive devices, 83 firearms, 11,000 rounds of ammunition, night-vision gear, and military equipment. The RCMP would not confirm which of the men are currently serving in the Canadian Armed Forces, though it did say the group included “active members.”

Still, many questions remain unanswered. What exactly were these men planning to do with the land? Was this more of a LARP gone too far, or a serious and imminent threat? And why release this case now, when trust in government institutions, the military, and national security agencies is already at a low point among many Canadians?

The public deserves transparency—but so far, the details are vague, and the timing convenient. In recent years, we've seen the word “terrorism” stretched to cover everything from legitimate protests to criminal conspiracy. If this was truly an organized attempt at domestic insurrection, Canadians need clear proof. If it’s something less than that, they deserve to know that too.

More information is expected as the case proceeds in court. Source.

Homelessness Has More Than Doubled in Toronto Since 2021

Homelessness in Toronto has more than doubled in three years, with the city’s latest Street Needs Assessment estimating 15,400 people were unhoused in fall 2023—up from 7,300 in 2021. The report cites a range of causes, including a lack of affordable housing, inadequate income support, substance use, and mental health issues—all worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Refugee claimants now make up more than 50% of the unhoused population, a dramatic increase from 13% in 2021.

The city highlights some recent improvements, including the expansion of shelter capacity by 60% since 2021, 4,300 people housed in 2024 alone, and plans for up to 20 new shelter sites. But a proposed class-action lawsuit and a critical ombudsman report accuse the city of failing asylum seekers during the height of the crisis. More

DOE Warns: Blackout Risk Could Surge 100x by 2030 Under Green Energy Agenda

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has warned that retiring 104 gigawatts of firm power generation—like coal, natural gas, and nuclear—by 2030 without adequate replacement could increase blackout risk by 100 times, potentially causing over 800 outage hours per year. The DOE blames previous administrations' "radical green agenda" for undermining grid stability by over-relying on intermittent sources like wind and solar. With only 22 GW of firm power set to replace the 104 GW lost, the grid may fail to meet rising demand from AI, data centers, and industrial growth. In response, President Trump signed an executive order to boost firm energy and eliminate subsidies for foreign-controlled renewable sources, aiming to strengthen US energy security and reverse Biden-era green policies. More

MPs Vote to Review BC Ferries’ Chinese Contract Worth Billions—Call CEOs and Ministers to Testify - More

Doctor Groups Sue RFK Jr. Over Altered COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations - The removal of recommendations for pregnant women and healthy children violates federal law, according to the lawsuit. More

Man Dies at Milan Airport After Being Sucked Into Jett Engine, Local Media Reports - More

Trump Embarrasses the Pentagon With a U-turn on Ukraine: US to Send More Defensive Weapons to Ukraine - President Trump directed the Pentagon to send more arms to Ukraine, saying, ‘They have to be able to defend themselves. They’re getting hit very hard now.’ More

International Criminal Court Issues Arrest Warrants for Taliban Leaders, Accusing Them of Persecuting Women - More

Yemen’s Houthis Claim to Have Sunk Commercial Vessel in the Red Sea - More

Canada is Seeing a Mass Exodus of Wealth

Canada is facing a growing exodus of wealthy residents, with over 106,000 people leaving the country in 2024, a 10-year high, and over 27,000 more departing in just the first quarter of 2025, according to Statistics Canada estimates. This marks a stark increase from around 68,000 in 2015. Tax experts report a massive surge in exit-related tax files—from a dozen over two decades to nearly 1,000 cases in the last 10 years alone. The departures not only drain personal income tax revenue but also lead to business closures and job losses, though Ottawa does not track the economic value lost.

For context, a single wealthy individual earning $5 million annually in Ontario pays $2.7 million in taxes, equivalent to what 270 average $50,000/year earners contribute—assuming jobs exist for them. And because many high-net-worth individuals can legally avoid departure taxes, the government sees little recovery. With a projected $311 billion in federal deficits over the next four years (C.D. Howe Institute), experts warn that continued high spending and punitive tax policies will only accelerate the flight of innovators, job creators, and capital, threatening Canada’s long-term prosperity. More

The Competition Bureau Has Obtained a Court Order to Advance an Investigation into Amazon Canada - “to determine if the company is engaging in conduct that may be an abuse of dominance under the Competition Act.” More

Trump Says He is Setting a 50 Percent Tariff on Copper - The president also said tariffs on pharmaceuticals could reach up to 200 percent. More

AI That Thinks Like Us: New Model Predicts Human Decisions With Startling Accuracy

Researchers at Helmholtz Munich have developed Centaur, an advanced AI model that mimics human decision-making with striking accuracy, even in new, unfamiliar situations. Trained on Psych-101, a dataset of over 10 million human decisions from 160 psychological studies, Centaur bridges the gap between explaining how people think and predicting how they act. It can anticipate choices, estimate reaction times, and adapt to diverse scenarios, offering huge potential for psychology, mental health treatment, and behavioural science.

However, this powerful capability also carries risks. Models like Centaur could be misused in a “Minority Report” style scenario, where people might be judged or penalized based on predicted future behaviour rather than actual actions. Since AI predictions are not 100% accurate and can amplify existing biases, relying on them without strict ethical safeguards could lead to unfair treatment, discrimination, and serious privacy violations. The complexity of human decisions means AI oversimplification risks harmful consequences.

The researchers emphasize the need for transparency, human oversight, and responsible use to ensure such tools deepen our understanding of cognition without enabling dystopian misuse. More

Popular Heartburn Drugs Tied to 33% Higher Dementia Risk - A study published in Neurology, the journal of the American Academy of Neurology, found that people who used acid-reducing drugs called proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) for more than four and a half years had a higher risk of developing dementia compared to those who didn’t take the drugs. More

Jays Stay Hot as Win Streak Reaches 10—One Shy of Franchise Record

The Toronto Blue Jays are riding a red-hot 10-game win streak, just one away from tying their franchise record of 11. Their latest victory—a 6-1 rain-shortened win over the White Sox—showcased the same ingredients driving their surge: clutch situational hitting, solid starting pitching from Chris Bassitt, and smart, aggressive base running. Davis Schneider sparked a five-run third inning with a solo homer, while contributions came from across the lineup.

Associate manager DeMarlo Hale reflected on past 11-game streaks with mixed memories but says this current run stands out due to the team’s execution in key moments and strong communication between players and staff. The team has set a new record for most wins before the All-Star break (54), despite injuries and a taxed bullpen. Thanks to efficient outings like Bassitt’s six-inning complete game, the bullpen is refreshed heading into the series finale. More

Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ Gets Official Title for Third Movie: ‘Dune Messiah,’ and it Will Be Shot With Imax Cameras - More

MLB All-Star Game 2025: Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri Headline List of Performers in Atlanta This Weekend - More

Fever's Caitlin Clark Expected to Return Wednesday Against Valkyries After Missing 5 Games Due to Injury - Clark has missed 10 games this season with quad and groin injuries. More

‘A Four-Legged Hero’: Chihuahua Helps Rescue Owner Who Fell Into a Glacier

Paris Shuts Seine Swimming Spots One Day After Reopening for the First Time in 100 Years

On this day in 1877, the first official Wimbledon tennis championship began, marking the start of the world’s oldest lawn tennis tournament. The inaugural event featured only a men’s singles competition.