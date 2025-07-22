Good morning, It’s Tuesday, July 22nd. In today’s news, Canada debates lowering the voting age to 16, Leaked audio from CBC reveals a culture of ‘disturbing’ control over journalists, How corrupt societies reward psychopaths and punish the sane, The Trump administration releases files on Martin Luther King Jr, and much more.

Canada Debates Teen Voting: Why Lowering the Voting Age Would Be a Terrible Idea

Now that the UK has moved to lower its national voting age, the idea has entered the Overton window here in Canada. What was once a fringe proposal is now gaining traction among progressive activists and politicians who see an opportunity to reshape the electorate. But make no mistake—lowering the voting age to 16 would be a dangerous experiment driven more by political opportunism than civic wisdom.

While 16-year-olds may pay taxes or work part-time jobs, they’re still legally restricted from major adult responsibilities—like signing contracts, drinking, or getting married. That’s because we rightly recognize they’re not yet mature decision-makers.

Extending voting rights to teens would flood our elections with low-information, hyper-online voters—many of whom get their political cues from cultural trends or activist teachers rather than credible sources. In past surveys, young Canadians aged 16–22 scored far lower than older adults on basic political literacy. Giving them the vote risks turning complex national decisions into popularity contests influenced by social media algorithms.

And let’s not kid ourselves—this move is politically motivated. Younger voters overwhelmingly lean left, supporting a non-existent socialist utopia, and parties know it. It’s no surprise Labour’s push in the UK coincides with polls showing older voters favoring the opposition.

If Canada follows suit, we risk injecting even more ideological extremism, emotional decision-making, and partisan manipulation into a system already strained by polarization. Let teens grow up, gain life experience, and become informed citizens—then give them a vote.

Behind the Curtain at CBC: Leaked Audio Reveals Culture of Control

The CBC has long branded itself as a champion of editorial independence, transparency, and public accountability. But leaked audio from a disciplinary meeting with former CBC anchor Travis Dhanraj suggests otherwise—and reveals a culture more concerned with corporate image than journalistic integrity.

Dhanraj, who resigned earlier this month, made headlines for two scathing resignation letters accusing CBC of “tokenism masquerading as diversity,” political bias, and a breakdown of editorial autonomy. But now, a leaked recording of a 2024 disciplinary meeting adds weight to his claims.

The controversy began with a single tweet. Dhanraj publicly noted that CBC President Catherine Tait had declined an interview request to discuss federal budget funding and its implications for CBC jobs. His post was straightforward, rooted in news value, and devoid of insider information. Yet, it triggered an internal meeting with senior leadership, HR, and union representatives.

In the recording, CBC executive Andree Lau suggests Dhanraj’s post could violate conflict of interest standards—not because it was factually incorrect, but because he criticized CBC while being an employee. Lau implies that even truthful commentary, if perceived as negative toward the corporation, could be deemed a breach of integrity.

Dhanraj pushed back: “I see how it would be in the interest of the corporation for this tweet not to be out, but I don’t see how, journalistically, it’s not sound.”

His lawyer, Kathryn Marshall, calls the meeting “disturbing,” arguing it was intended to intimidate Dhanraj and discourage critical reporting about the CBC itself. She claims this moment reflects a broader pattern of institutional control, where preserving the broadcaster’s image takes priority over holding power to account—including the CBC’s own.

CBC maintains that the meeting covered a “range of issues” and denies formal discipline was issued for the tweet. But Dhanraj was taken off-air shortly afterward. Despite his resignation, CBC has not formally accepted it and continues to pay him—raising further questions about internal dynamics.

At its core, this leak exposes the blurred line between journalism and corporate self-interest within Canada’s most powerful publicly funded news organization.Source.

How Corrupt Societies Reward Psychopaths and Punish the Sane

When corruption becomes the norm, even the sane begin to mimic the psychopaths who rule over them. As societies descend into dysfunction, so too do the standards of behaviour that once safeguarded moral order. What Political Ponerology reveals—through decades of psychological and political analysis—is that the more corrupt a society becomes, the more it rewards traits that would normally lead to social exclusion.

In pathocratic systems, power becomes a magnet not for the wise or virtuous, but for those who can detach from conscience. The rules shift. Manipulativeness, deceit, and ruthlessness become strategic advantages. “People with character disorders feel at home in such a system,” Lobaczewski writes. “They find the means to advance in life without being held back by moral constraints.” In other words, the worse you are, the further you go.

But the transformation doesn’t end with the overtly pathological. As the environment rewards psychopathy, ordinary individuals begin to adapt. They habituate to the new social norms. They mimic the approved behaviour—not out of illness, but survival. “Gradually,” Lobaczewski observes, “they become transformed into efficient servants of the new system, learning how to think and feel in pathological terms.”

What emerges is a society where rejecting logic, truth, and empathy becomes a ticket to empowerment. Ideologies that dehumanize the individual in favour of a collectivist abstraction thrive. As Lobaczewski puts it, such systems “extol ideas that appear collective, but in fact, destroy bonds between people.” Those who cling to independent thought are marginalized, while those who comply with ideological rigidity rise.

This process doesn’t just infect institutions—it damages the minds of the sane. Exposure to psychopathic norms distorts moral reasoning, induces neuroses, and slowly erodes one’s capacity for empathy and discernment. But there is a silver lining. According to Lobaczewski, knowledge is immunity. “Exposure to this macro-social pathological phenomenon damages the psyche. But knowledge of the phenomenon is the first step toward immunity.”

In a time when narcissism is rebranded as confidence, cruelty as justice, and censorship as safety, Political Ponerology offers a chilling but essential insight: when the pathological becomes normalized, society is in freefall. The only cure lies in understanding the disease.

Trump Administration Releases Files on Martin Luther King Jr

The Trump administration has just released over 240,000 pages of documents on Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1968 assassination, including FBI surveillance files, internal memos, CIA records, and details about James Earl Ray’s investigation. The files, part of the COINTELPRO program, reveal extensive FBI monitoring of King, with some potentially unverified claims about his personal life. The King family opposed the release, fearing it could harm MLK’s legacy. Public reactions are mixed, with some praising transparency and others criticizing the disregard for the family’s concerns, while historians suggest it offers limited new insights into the assassination itself. More

Norway Digs Deep: World’s Longest Underwater Tunnel Set to Transform Coastal Travel

Norway is constructing the Rogfast tunnel, a 27-kilometer, four-lane underwater passage set to become the deepest (400m) and longest of its kind when completed in 2033. Designed to connect the Randaberg and Bokn districts, it will slash travel time along the western coast, cutting the Trondheim–Kristiansand route from 21 to 10 hours by eliminating ferry crossings.

The total cost is estimated to be €2 billion as the tunnel tackles massive engineering challenges like rock stability, ventilation, and high-pressure conditions. Beyond easing travel, it promises major boosts to commerce, tourism, and emissions reduction, positioning Norway as a leader in mega-infrastructure projects. More

Canada, UK, France and 23 Other Nations Demand Israel’s War on Gaza ‘Must End Now’ - The countries also denounced Israel’s aid delivery model in Gaza, saying it ‘deprives Palestinians of human dignity.’ More

Auditor General to Probe Canada’s International Student Program in 2026 Amid Soaring Visa Surge - Critics say the rapid increase in international student admissions has contributed to youth unemployment and the housing crisis. More

20 Killed and Over 170 Injured as a Bangladesh Air Force Plane Crashes into a School Building in Dhaka - More

Trump Sues Rupert Murdoch and the Wall Street Journal for $10 Billion Over Epstein Article - The US president claims the publication slandered him and violated libel laws in an article alleging that a birthday greeting bearing Trump's name was sent to the late financier in 2003, before he was charged with sex crimes. More

Tourist Boat Capsizes During a Thunderstorm in Vietnam, Leaving at Least 35 Dead - More

Treasury Secretary Calls for a Review of ‘the Entire’ Federal Reserve

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent blasted the Federal Reserve, questioning if it’s even capable of doing its job right and demanding a top-to-bottom review. His swipe comes as the Fed faces heat over a bloated $2.5 billion building renovation and stubborn refusal to cut interest rates, despite inflation cooling to about 2.6%.

With rumors swirling that President Trump might axe Fed Chair Jerome Powell—though Trump denies it—Bessent is playing both sides: a potential Fed replacement and a voice trying to stop a reckless firing. He slammed the Fed’s so-called experts: “All these Ph.D.s over there, I don’t know what they do.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna wants the DOJ to criminally investigate Powell for allegedly lying to Congress about the renovation fiasco. The Fed remains silent. The whole institution is under a microscope, and it’s not looking good. More

Canada Post Workers Begin to Vote on ‘Final’ Offers amid Strike Fears - The vote began Monday and will continue until 5 pm on August 1st. However, it’s key to note that a ‘no’ vote will not immediately trigger a strike. More

Jeep Maker Stellantis Says It Will Lose $2.7 Billion Over the First Half of 2025 - 12% of their losses can be attributed to tariffs, while sales in North America plummeted by 25% in the second quarter. More

Ancient Viral DNA Once Called 'Junk' Found to Control Human Genes

A new international study has found that ancient viral DNA embedded in our genome—once thought to be useless “junk”—actually plays a key role in controlling how genes turn on and off, especially during early human development. Researchers focused on a group of viral sequences called MER11, part of a broader category known as transposable elements (TEs), which make up nearly half of our DNA.

Using a new classification method, scientists discovered that the youngest MER11 subfamily—called MER11_G4—has a strong ability to activate gene expression in human stem cells and early brain cells. These sequences contain unique DNA motifs that serve as docking sites for gene-controlling proteins and have evolved differently in humans, chimpanzees, and macaques—possibly contributing to species differences.

The study shows that ancient viral DNA has been repurposed over millions of years to help regulate our genes, offering new insights into how the genome works and how humans evolved. More

“Shocking”—27 Million Tons of Nanoplastics Discovered in the North Atlantic - More

Trump Threatens to Block Commanders Stadium Deal Over Name Change

President Donald Trump said he would block a $3.7 billion stadium deal for the Washington Commanders unless the NFL team reverts to its former name, the “Washington Redskins.” The team dropped the name in 2020 amid controversy, rebranding as the Commanders in 2022. Trump claimed there's strong public support for the original name and warned of potential restrictions if the team refuses. He also urged the Cleveland Guardians to return to “Indians,” citing support from Native groups like the Native American Guardian Association (NAGA), which is actually suing the NFL team to restore the Redskins name. More

‘Cosby Show’ Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner Dies by Drowning at 54 - More

Carlos Alcaraz Pulls Out of Canadian Open, Joining Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, and Jack Draper - More

Canada's Vasek Pospisil Retiring from Tennis After a Career that Included a Wimbledon Doubles Title - More

A Chinese Man Was Recently Sentenced to Three Years and Three Months in Prison and Fined $1,400 for Repeatedly Spiking a Colleague’s Drink With ‘Truth Serum’ to Steal Their Work Plans

The Iconic Rosebud Sled from Orson Welles' 1941 Film Citizen Kane was Auctioned for $14.75 Million, Becoming the Second-Most Expensive Piece of Movie Memorabilia Ever Sold

On This Day in 1933, Wiley Post completed the first solo flight around the world, taking 7 days and 19 hours—with today’s technology, the same feat could be accomplished in 12 hours.