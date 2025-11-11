Blendr News

Blendr News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Bleiken's avatar
Alan Bleiken
2h

All wars are bankers wars, elitist wars. WW1/2 are not exceptions.

Continuing to celebrate war is admitting that the globalist elites are our masters. Taking a pass.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Blendr News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture