Blendr News

Blendr News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annette Matisz's avatar
Annette Matisz
5h

Trudeau and Freeland were embarrassed and outraged at any Canadians protesting Coronavirus lockdowns. Freeland using her influence to shut down protesters bank accounts an egregious overreach. Tamara Lich and Chris Barber sacrificial lambs exposing public’s slights and blatant abuse; the court case has finally finished Tamara serving time at home!! I hope & pray the whole situation of the Liberal government use and abuse of us giving away free samples to addicts becomes a case study to learn from holding civil servants accountable!! 🙏🏼 Considering the 2.1 TRILLION dollar debt the grits have stolen, spent and given away to a war that isn’t ours!! The past ten years is a dark stain on Canada!! We HAVE to rid ourselves of the LPC doing forensic investigations into them personally, corporately and suspect laundering connections as soon as possible, we’re a laughing stock on the world stage!! Trudeau shouldn’t be flaunting with Katy Perry!! He’s rubbing our collective faces in his bad narcissistic behaviour….

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barbara Bell's avatar
Barbara Bell
31m

I have the deepest respect for any one who was seriously involved with the Freedom Convoy. They make me proud to be a Canadian. Our Liberal government is useless and does nothing to let Canada be the great country it was when I was growing up. Tamara and Chris and all the others deserve a honourable placement in Canadian history.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Blendr News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture