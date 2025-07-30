Good morning, it’s Wednesday, July 30th. In today’s news, The Liberal government has lost track of 600 convicted foreign criminals, Canada considers deepening ties with China over America, Public money may be flowing to a minister’s family-linked company, The EPA moves to repeal a landmark climate rule, and much more.

Canada Has Lost Track of 600 Convicted Foreign Criminals—and Nobody’s Being Held Accountable

Almost 600 foreign nationals with criminal records—many convicted of serious crimes like sexual assault—have vanished while awaiting deportation from Canada. According to new figures from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), 599 individuals have failed to show up for removal proceedings and are now on the agency’s “wanted” list. Even more disturbing: 431 of them were convicted of serious crimes punishable by at least 10 years in prison.

Some of these individuals have been evading deportation for over three years, with 315 cases falling into that category. Others have managed to stay under the radar for decades. The CBSA admits that some are using fake identities or being sheltered by family and community members to avoid detection.

And while Ottawa claims it’s doing all it can, the numbers tell a different story. Only 29 foreign nationals with criminal records are currently in detention, while 401 are still serving prison time and will be deported upon release. The rest? Supervised in the community—if they bother to show up at all.

A now-defunct “Wanted by the CBSA” webpage once listed mugshots and public alerts to track down dangerous offenders. That page was quietly taken down in 2023. Since then, there’s been little transparency about who these individuals are or whether they pose a risk to Canadians.

Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner questioned whether the government even has the political will to deal with the issue. Advocacy groups are calling for more effective enforcement, while the public remains largely unaware of the scope of the problem.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has raised alarm bells, with President Donald Trump pressuring Canada to crack down on criminals crossing into the States. The Trudeau and now Carney governments have promised more resources for border security—including $1.3 billion in new funding—but it’s unclear whether this money is making a difference.

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: Canada has lost track of hundreds of convicted criminals who were supposed to be deported, and no one seems to be held accountable.

In an era where national security and public safety are front of mind, this is more than a bureaucratic failure. It’s a wake-up call.

The Canadian public deserves answers. And more importantly, it deserves protection.

If our immigration and border systems can't track down convicted criminals, what exactly are they keeping us safe from?

America or China? Canada Flirts with a Dangerous Trade-Off

As tensions rise between Canada and the US over trade and policy differences, a growing chorus of Canadian premiers and pundits are suggesting a pivot to China to diversify economic ties. But critics warn this would be a catastrophic misstep—economically reckless, strategically naive, and morally indefensible.

Canada’s $1 trillion trade relationship with the US isn’t just about proximity—it’s about trust, shared democratic values, integrated supply chains, and a century of strategic partnership. China, by contrast, is a regime known for human rights abuses, industrial espionage, election interference, hostage diplomacy, and aggressive geopolitical ambitions.

Human rights activist Sheng Xue, herself a survivor of Communist repression, cautions that China sees trade not as a partnership but as a weapon. “They use money to corrupt, divide, and conquer,” she warns. Catherine Swift echoes the sentiment, arguing that deeper trade with China would entangle Canada in a web of political compromise and ethical betrayal.

Even former diplomats argue that cozying up to Beijing to spite Washington is shortsighted. It risks alienating our allies, weakening Five Eyes intelligence sharing, and emboldening an authoritarian regime that wants to undermine Western democracies from within.

At stake isn’t just trade—it’s Canada’s sovereignty, security, and place in the world.

Is Public Money Quietly Flowing to a Minister’s Family-Linked Company?

On July 28, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that tolls on the Confederation Bridge—which connects Prince Edward Island to mainland Canada—would be reduced as part of a broader affordability push. But what Carney didn’t mention was arguably more important: how much the federal government will pay in subsidies to the bridge’s private operator to make up for the lost revenue.

According to a Blacklock’s Reporter article published July 29, 2025, the operator, Strait Crossing Development Inc. (SCDI), will receive federal subsidies under the toll-reduction deal, but the amount remains undisclosed. This lack of transparency has raised eyebrows, especially considering SCDI’s ownership structure.

One of the companies with a major stake in SCDI is the Utilities Trust of Australia, which owns 34% of the bridge’s operating company. That fund is managed by Morrison & Co., where none other than John Knowlton—husband of Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand—is a managing director.

This means a private infrastructure firm, partly owned by a fund managed by a senior Cabinet minister’s spouse, stands to benefit from a government subsidy that remains hidden from public view. It’s not the first time questions of conflict of interest have dogged the Liberal government—but it may be one of the more clear-cut cases of optics undermining public trust.

Opposition MPs are already demanding answers. Others are calling for an ethics investigation, noting that while Anand may not be directly involved in transportation or infrastructure policy, the appearance of impropriety is enough to undermine confidence in the process.

Carney’s office has so far declined to provide a dollar figure for the subsidy. Neither Anand nor Knowlton have commented publicly.

This is the kind of situation that erodes institutional trust: a secretive payout, opaque financial ties, and a government unwilling to disclose the basics of a major policy change. Reducing tolls on a vital bridge may be politically popular—but if it lines the pockets of those connected to power behind the scenes, it’s not a win for ordinary Canadians.

EPA Moves to Repeal Landmark Climate Rule, Aims to Cut $1 Trillion in Regulations

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced a proposal to repeal the agency's 2009 "endangerment findings," which link vehicle emissions to climate change. The move could roll back $1 trillion in regulations, saving an estimated $54 billion annually. Zeldin argued the findings were based on flawed legal and scientific reasoning and led to hidden taxes and burdens for consumers and automakers. Critics warn the repeal would dismantle key environmental protections. The proposal will go through a federal review and public comment period before it can be finalized.

Gunman Targets NFL Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan Rampage

A mass shooting erupted at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan—home to the NFL headquarters and offices of major firms like Blackstone and KPMG. The shooter, 27-year-old Shane Devon Tamura of Las Vegas, killed four people, including NYPD officer Didarul Islam, 36, who was providing security.

Tamura, armed with an M4-style assault rifle and wearing body armor, began his rampage in the lobby before heading to the 33rd floor, where he opened fire inside the offices of Rudin Management Company. He then fatally shot himself.

Police say Tamura had a documented history of mental illness and drove cross-country with the specific intent of targeting the NFL headquarters. A suicide note found at the scene detailed grievances against the NFL and referenced suffering from CTE, despite no known connection to the league. The incident marks the 254th mass shooting in the United States this year.

Ghislaine Maxwell Offers to Testify Before Congress but with Major Conditions, Including Immunity

According to Gaza Health Authorities, Death Toll Hits 60,000 Amid Famine Fears While Dozens of Countries Attend a Two-State Summit Hosted by the UN - Notably, both the US and Israel have boycotted the event.

Canada Pledges $40 Million for Palestinians as Minister Anand Attends UN Talks on Two-State Solution

India Claims to Have Killed All Suspects of Kashmir's Pahalgam Attack - The Pahalgam attack was the incident in April where 26 people—mostly Hindu tourists—were killed by terrorists.

Three Killed and 10 Injured in Turks and Caicos' First Mass Shooting

Heavy Floods Across Northern China Kill at Least 30; Thousands Evacuated Amid Record Rainfall - Swollen rivers, reservoirs, and waterways have flooded 41 rivers nationwide, according to state media.

US and China to Extend Tariff Pause for Another 90 Days

Musk’s Boring Company to Build Underground Transit System in Nashville

Elon Musk's Boring Company has signed a deal with Tennessee to build the "Music City Loop," a high-speed, zero-emissions underground transit system connecting Downtown Nashville to the airport. Using Tesla vehicles, the system promises 8-minute trips with no stops, at no cost to taxpayers. Construction could begin this fall, with the first phase opening by spring 2026. While praised for innovation and cost-efficiency, critics argue it benefits tourists over residents and diverts resources from broader public transit needs.

Temporary Workers Amount to Nearly 19 Percent of Canada's Private Sector Workforce

Union Pacific to Reshape US Freight Rail With $85 Billion Purchase of Norfolk

Moon Wars: No One Owns the Moon—But That’s the Problem

In January 2024, a private lunar mission by Astrobiotic carried more than just science equipment to the moon—it included human remains and DNA, sold by memorial companies Celestis and Elysium Space. The mission, funded in part by NASA, sparked a formal protest from the Navajo Nation, which condemned the launch as a desecration of a sacred celestial body.

NASA downplayed responsibility, citing lack of control over private payloads, while Celestis dismissed cultural concerns outright, stating, “No one, and no religion, owns the moon.”

This flashpoint highlights a growing problem: there are no enforceable global rules governing private or national activities on the moon. And yet, every action—whether scattering ashes, launching mining rigs, or projecting corporate logos—affects all of humanity.

As countries and corporations rush to industrialize the moon, we're entering an era of Moon Wars—not just over territory or resources, but over meaning, values, and cultural legacy. Sacred space, scientific opportunity, or economic free-for-all? The battle for the moon is no longer science fiction.

Columbia Scientists Turn Yogurt Into a Healing Gel That Mimics Human Tissue

Adam Sandler’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Debuts as the Biggest Netflix US Film Opening Ever

Happy Gilmore 2 smashed Netflix records, debuting at No. 1 with 46.7 million views in its first three days—the biggest U.S. opening for a Netflix film ever. The sequel, arriving nearly 30 years after the original, follows a retired Happy returning to golf to fund his daughter's Paris ballet school. The film's success also boosted the original Happy Gilmore to No. 3 globally. Packed with 60+ cameos and nostalgia, the movie marks a massive streaming comeback for Sandler.

Hall of Famer and Beloved Cubs Star Ryne Sandberg Dies at 65 After a Two Year Battle with Cancer

'Ferrari' Producer Andrea Iervolino Developing Biopic About F1 Driver Bruce McLaren

Caitlin Clark Injury Update: Fever Star to Miss 14th Regular-Season Game - Clark has appeared in only 13 games for the Fever this season.

Google Forced to Pay Man After Showing Him Naked on Street View

Scientists Discover How to Molecularly Alter Wood Into a Bulletproof, Fire-Resistant, Lightweight Material That Could Replace Steel, Concrete, and Carbon Fiber

On This Day in 1937, the Soviet Politburo issued NKVD Order No. 00447, launching one of the bloodiest phases of the Great Purge. Targeting property-owning kulaks and alleged anti-Soviets, the order led to 269,100 arrests and 76,000 executions.