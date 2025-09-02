Good morning, it’s Tuesday, September 2nd. In today’s news, A violent long weekend proves why Canada needs a Castle Law, Canada’s MAiD system exposes the dark reality of euthanasia without oversight, The watchful eye growing over everyday Canadians, Chinese President Xi Jinping advances his vision for a new global order, and much more.

Violent Long Weekend Proves Canada Needs a Castle Law

One long weekend. Four scenes. Same verdict: the Canadian state can’t or won’t keep violent predators off our streets—so Canadians must have the right to defend themselves at home.

Vaughan — home-invasion homicide. Confirmed: police identify the victim as Abdul Aleem Farooqi, 46, killed during a targeted break-in; investigators are searching for multiple suspects. Police investigating: widely shared accounts claim the killers put a gun to his daughter’s head, demanded valuables, and executed him in front of his family.

Calgary — the Vukaj saga. Confirmed: Elvis Vukaj is the emblem of enforcement theatre. Bail granted. Bail revoked. Bail restored. Ankle monitor cut. Canada-wide warrants. A three-hour armed standoff and then a body bag. Police say he was already facing trials for a home invasion where a homeowner and a dog were shot, plus a six-figure extortion case—yet he cycled through a system that treats conditions like magic words on paper.

Mississauga — armed carjacking. Confirmed: police say two suspects confronted a driver in his driveway, one showing a knife and the other claiming to have a gun, then fled in a 2023 Maybach. Organized, brazen, repeatable. The kind of crime that flourishes when consequences are hypothetical.

Welland — child assault after a break-and-enter. Confirmed: police allege a stranger defeated a front-door lock overnight and violently assaulted a child under five while parents slept; a 25-year-old trans suspect has been arrested and charged. Families are exposed while the system is overwhelmed.

Here’s the bridge nobody in power wants to cross: the pattern isn’t “rare shocks”; it’s predictable risk created by catch-and-release, thin enforcement, and no custody capacity. Citizens learn the rules are enforced against them; offenders learn the rules aren’t enforced at all. You can’t lecture people about “de-escalation” while letting violent predators escalate freely.

So set a clear floor of dignity. Pass a Canadian Castle Law that says, plainly: if someone unlawfully forces their way into your home, you are presumed justified in using the force necessary to stop the threat. You should not be put on trial for defending your family. You should be immune from civil lawsuits brought by the intruder or their estate. Reasonable exclusions apply (no protection for aggressors, invited guests, or criminal disputes), and you must call police as soon as it’s safe. That’s it—simple, clear, defensible.

If politicians refuse even this, they’re not neutral—they’re hostile to the people they govern.

Euthanasia Without Oversight: The Dark Reality of MAiD in Canada

British Columbia’s MAiD program is facing mounting criticism for weak oversight and a troubling reluctance to hold providers accountable—even in cases where they may have broken the law. Documents obtained through Freedom of Information requests reveal that the province’s oversight unit has discouraged “strict” referrals of rule-breaking providers to police or regulatory colleges, arguing that tough enforcement might scare doctors away from offering assisted death.

Critics say this attitude prioritizes protecting providers over protecting patients. Even advocates warn that without strong, transparent safeguards, vulnerable patients could face “unlawful deaths” with little chance of accountability. One case outlined in a 2021 briefing note shows a physician ignored a second assessor who deemed a patient ineligible and went ahead with euthanasia anyway—potentially violating the Criminal Code.

The numbers are staggering: in 2023 alone, BC recorded 2,759 MAiD deaths—the third-highest in Canada—along with 2,833 reporting errors, nearly 500 of which related directly to eligibility. Yet only a handful of cases have ever been referred to law enforcement or professional regulators, and no physician in Canada has ever been prosecuted.

This problem isn’t unique to BC—it’s part of a nationwide oversight failure. Ontario’s coroner flagged over 400 potential violations between 2018 and 2023, yet only four were referred to regulators and none to police. Quebec’s review commission has identified dozens of non-compliant cases, but almost none resulted in consequences. Nationally, fewer than 0.2 percent of MAiD cases are ever referred for investigation, despite thousands of reporting errors each year.

Euthanasia prevention advocates call this a broken system designed to shield providers from scrutiny rather than ensure patient safety. They argue that Canada’s “case-by-case” oversight lacks transparency, consistency, and real accountability. As one advocate put it, “If we cannot trust these safeguards to function, then we cannot trust the system itself.”

The Watchful Eye Growing Over Everyday Canadians

A global surveillance state is being built in plain sight. Piece by piece, under the banners of “safety” and “security,” governments are constructing systems of control that make Orwell’s 1984 feel less like a warning and more like a blueprint.

Michel Foucault warned us of this half a century ago. In Discipline and Punish, he used Jeremy Bentham’s “panopticon” — a prison design where inmates never know if they are being watched — as a metaphor for modern power. The true genius of the panopticon is not that every person is always monitored, but that people change their behaviour because they might be. Control is internalized.

That metaphor has now been coded into software. Companies like Palantir — founded with the explicit mission of unifying intelligence data — have given Five Eyes nations (the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand) unprecedented capacity to fuse personal, financial, and digital records into a seamless system of observation. Canada, as a junior partner, imports both the technology and the mindset.

We see it in the RCMP’s quiet adoption of predictive policing programs, which use data to forecast “hotspots” of crime. We see it in the agency’s new spyware, capable of covertly activating microphones, cameras, and capturing screenshots from private devices. We saw it during COVID, when Ottawa admitted it had illegally tracked the cell data of 33 million Canadians — nearly the entire population — without consent. These are not isolated events; they are the scaffolding of a Canadian panopticon.

Yet the paradox is glaring. While ordinary citizens face growing scrutiny — tax audits, flagged bank transfers, watchlists for a wrong donation or association — the elites and criminal cartels move in shadows. Canada is one of the world’s premier money-laundering hubs, yet its oversight agencies appear powerless or unwilling to stop billions in dirty cash flowing through real estate and finance. Surveillance for the masses; impunity for the powerful.

This is exactly what Foucault described: the unequal application of disciplinary power. The many are rendered docile under constant visibility, while the few operate above the gaze.

A society where every citizen must assume they are watched, yet the elites remain unaccountable, is not freedom. It is the architecture of control. Source.

Chinese President Xi Jinping Advances His Vision for a New Global Order

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is using the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to advance his vision for a new global order that challenges Western dominance. At the SCO summit in Tianjin, Xi engaged with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi—marking Modi’s first visit to China in seven years—as well as leaders like Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, signaling a shift in global alliances amid US trade tensions under Donald Trump. Xi emphasized boosting trade, investment, and multilateral cooperation, while warning against “Cold War mentality” and bloc politics, positioning China and its partners as the architects of a more balanced, China-led international system. More

Russia Accused of Jamming Radar on EU Chief Ursula Von der Leyen’s Plane

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s plane was forced to rely on paper maps after suspected Russian GPS interference disrupted its navigation while approaching Plovdiv Airport in Bulgaria. Bulgarian authorities reported a “neutralization” of the satellite signals, and EU officials confirmed GPS jamming likely caused by Russia. Von der Leyen, a vocal critic of President Putin, landed safely and continued her tour of EU nations bordering Russia and Belarus. The incident underscores growing concerns over Russian electronic sabotage, as analysts note Russia has systems capable of jamming GPS over wide areas, though the Kremlin denies involvement. More

Freedom Convoy Leader James Bauder Wanted on Canada-Wide Warrant After Seeking Asylum in America - More

Trump Signs Order Barring Federal Funding to Schools With COVID Vaccine Mandates - More

Israeli Airstrike Kills Houthi Prime Minister, Confirmed by Both Yemeni Terror Group and IDF - Several other Cabinet members were killed or wounded in the attack, a spokesman for the Iranian-backed Islamist regime confirmed. More

A Magnitude 6 Earthquake Kills More Than 800 in Afghanistan - Casualties are expected to increase as rescuers continue to search for those still trapped under rubble. More

Putin Says Curbing NATO Expansion Is Crucial to Ukraine Peace Deal - More

UN: 850,000 Syrian Refugees Have Returned Home Since Assad’s Fall - Syria's conflict that began in March 2011 has killed nearly half a million people and displaced half the country's pre-war population of 23 million. More

France on the Brink: Looming Financial Crisis Threatens Global Market

France teeters on the brink of a political and economic storm as Prime Minister François Bayrou prepares for a Sept. 8 confidence vote to push through modest budget reforms. With state spending at 58% of GDP and taxes weighing 47% on workers, the country still faces a projected deficit above 5.7% and a debt-to-GDP ratio exceeding 113%. As a result, investor anxiety is mounting, French bank stocks are tumbling, and the finance minister is warning of a potential IMF bailout.

Experts caution that a fiscal collapse in France could trigger a domino effect across Europe, threaten major banks, and even spark discussions of a euro exit—shattering debt obligations and destabilizing global markets. What may seem like a domestic budget crisis has the potential to ignite a broader international financial meltdown. More

BC Government Workers Approve Strike—34,000+ Could Walk Off the Job as Early as Tuesday - More

Nvidia Says Two Mystery Customers Accounted for 39% of Q2 Revenue - The chipmaker reported record revenue of $46.7 billion during the quarter. More

Company Behind Jack Daniel's Says Canadian Boycott is 'Significant' as Sales Drop 62% - More

Zuckerberg Declares the Death of Smartphones by 2030

Mark Zuckerberg is predicting the end of smartphones within this decade, arguing that smart glasses will replace them as our main digital interface by 2030. Unlike smartwatches, which never became true phone replacements, smart glasses promise hands-free use, immersive augmented reality, natural interaction through voice or gestures, and less intrusive notifications. Meta’s early step—the Ray-Ban Stories—shows where the technology is headed, though future models are expected to operate independently from phones and offer far more advanced features.

Tech giants like Apple and Google are racing to dominate this space, but challenges remain, from battery life to privacy concerns. Still, if AI and AR continue to advance, smart glasses could reshape how we work, socialize, and interact with information—potentially making today’s smartphones obsolete. More

Common Heart Drug Taken by Millions Found Useless and Possibly Even Risky - Beta blockers, used for decades after heart attacks, provide no benefit for patients with preserved heart function, according to the REBOOT trial. The massive study also found women faced higher risks when taking the drug. Experts say the results will change heart treatment guidelines worldwide. More

Skateboarding Goes Pro: NBA Star Gary Payton II Launches Pro Skateboard League

NBA free agent Gary Payton II is launching the Skate Board Association (SBA), a professional coed skateboard league, aiming to provide year-round competition and financial stability for athletes. The six-team league, each with three men and three women, will hold its inaugural 10-game season next summer in Big Bear, California, offering salaries, bonuses, and revenue sharing. Top skateboarders, including Olympic and X Games medalists, have already signed nonexclusive contracts. Payton, co-owner and director of VIP relations, hopes the SBA will grow into an NBA-style league with multiple cities, training facilities, and an annual draft, giving skateboarders the recognition and support he feels they deserve. More

Controversial Olympic Champion Imane Khelif Appeals World Boxing Genetic Sex Test Ruling - Khelif isn’t disputing results, but rather the rule that genetic sex testing is mandatory to compete, which in my books, makes the outcome obvious. More

Ryder Cup: Luke Donald Rounds Out Team Europe with captain's picks - The players include Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Jon Rahm from the LIV Tour. More

A Man Was Found Dead at Annual Burning Man Festival in Nevada—the Incident is Being Treated as a Homicide - More

Graham Greene, Oscar-Nominated ‘Dances with Wolves’ Actor, Dies at 73 - More

Japan's Leading Online Flea Market Bans the Sale of Ultrasound Photos to Prevent Pregnancy Fraud

Idaho Man Takes 96 Wet Sponge Hits to the Face In One Minute… And Apparently This is a Guinness World Record

On This Day in 1792, during the September Massacres of the French Revolution, mobs in Paris slaughtered three Roman Catholic bishops, over two hundred priests, and numerous prisoners accused of being royalist sympathizers.