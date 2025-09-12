Blendr News

Blendr News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen Dick's avatar
Allen Dick
5h

It is clear that Housefather's comment was the opposite of what is suggested above .

His comments were not intended to blame but rather warn those who are advocating or aplauding such violence to reconsider.

He said, "'The murder of Charlie Kirk is a tragedy & I pray for his family. I hope that those on this & other platforms that repeatedly personally attack people & incite hate against them look at this and see the potential real life consequences of targeted hateful rhetoric."

Kevin said, "I think a lot of people are misinterpreting you.

"People, please don't always assume the worst just because someone is on the other side of the political divide.

"He is calling out those who justify violence against right and left, those who give tacit support to Charlie's killer. He is calling out all supporters of political violence. He is a Jewish man who has been targeted by vile anti-semites who justify hatred and violence against Jewish people. He lives with that hatred on a daily basis.

"He is not justifying the assassination, he is condemning it."

Housefather replied," Hi Kevin you are exactly correct in your understanding of my tweet. There is actually no other interpretation that any reasonable person could give what I wrote. But I absolutely appreciate you saying this.'

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Blendr News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture