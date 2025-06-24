Blendr News

Blendr News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
T Bloski's avatar
T Bloski
Jun 24

The "pride" event at the Nanaimo, BC school is unacceptable. And yet, its not an isolated occurance. This is why many people have been home-schooling their children. But many others simply cant do that and the gross indoctrination of many children continues. This must be stopped but uninformed and/or radical airheads voted the worst government in Canadian history BACK IN. And the rest of us remain helpless to do anything about it!! God, help us all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diane's avatar
Diane
Jun 24

We need to get rid of all the school districts in BC. Why are there so many. There should be one school district with a representative from each community. This would save millions of dollars. Every teacher needs to be vetted. This Drag show shit with 10 years old is disgusting. Parents need to pull their children out of the school system. It is beyond me that parents allow this, but living across from the school, and how rude, disrespectful these parents are to the people living in the area, parking in the bike lane in front of fire hydrants putting children and everyone at risk tells me these parents are no better than the teachers. When you have a principal of a Nanaimo school who does not know the shortest distance on a triangle should not be teaching. When I went to complain about kids cutting thru the dog park leaving the gates wide open. The principal asked me how do I know??? Like I saw them doing it asshole. The woman in the office were rude and would not look at me or say hello. The must forget we all pay they salaries.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Blendr News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture